COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten is getting bigger, again.

The 14-member conference, including Ohio State, unanimously approved the addition of UCLA and Southern California as members.

The two California schools, who are long-time members of the Pac-12, announced they join the Big Ten in 2024.

Even though the conference has traditionally been considered a Midwest league, expansion in the past 35 years has brought Penn State in 1990, Nebraska in 2011, and Maryland and Rutgers in 2014.

The current membership consists of:

Ohio State

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Penn State

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

UCLA and USC coming east is the latest move in major conference realignment, which began when Texas and Oklahoma announced they would leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in 2025, bringing the SEC to 16 members.

Since then, the Big 12 added four schools that hadn’t been part of a major conference and some smaller conferences adjusted ranks, but this would be the first time since then that schools from a major league have left to join another one.

The Pac-12 has not had any membership changes since 2011.

It’s unclear how UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten will impact the alliance made between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac 12 less than a year ago.

UCLA Athletic Director Marin Jarmond has a close connection with Ohio State where he served as deputy director of athletics, moving up the ranks after arriving as an associate athletic director for development in 2009.

During his time at Ohio State, he was the lead administrator for a variety of sports, including football and men’s basketball, and directed external and internal relations and day-today operations. He also had responsibility for football scheduling, served on the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee, and was a member of the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship Advisory Group and the Rose Bowl Advisory Committee.

As Ohio State Athletics’ chief advancement officer, Jarmond helped raise more than $120 million between 2010-2012.