DENVER (KDVR) — Have you ever been scrolling through Facebook and noticed a post asking you to donate to a cause for a friend’s birthday?

If you have ever wondered if the fundraisers are legitimate, we have you covered.

How does Facebook verify nonprofits?

According to the Help Center on Facebook, the company carefully vets each nonprofit that starts a fundraiser.

Here are some of the things required for the application:

Tax ID

Verification documentation, like a business license, articles of incorporation or certificate of formation

Information for nonprofit’s CEO

Are your payments secure?

Facebook said using Meta Pay to donate to a cause is secure. Facebook said it uses the following security measures for payments:

Anti-fraud monitoring to detect unauthorized activity, payments are monitored using anti-fraud technology.

to detect unauthorized activity, payments are monitored using anti-fraud technology. Customer support: If an unauthorized Meta Pay transaction appears on your bank account, customer support is always ready to help. Chat live 24 hours a day or reach out via email.

If an unauthorized Meta Pay transaction appears on your bank account, customer support is always ready to help. Chat live 24 hours a day or reach out via email. Data security : Your debit, credit or PayPal information is not shared with buyers, sellers, or merchants, and is stored separately from your account data.

: Your debit, credit or PayPal information is not shared with buyers, sellers, or merchants, and is stored separately from your account data. Transaction notifications: Monitor your payment activity by enabling proactive in-app notifications.

You can also set up verification methods, like a Meta Pay PIN, fingerprint or face ID to keep your payment account information secure.

Starting a Facebook birthday fundraiser

Shortly before your birthday arrives, you will see a notification at the top of your newsfeed saying, “Jane Doe, it’s almost your birthday! Create a fundraiser to support a cause you care about, and we’ll take care of the donation processing with no fees.”

From there, you can choose the nonprofit you would like to have your friends donate to from a list.

Once you choose the nonprofit, you can set a goal for the amount of money you want to raise.

After clicking create, you can invite your friends to donate to your fundraiser and share it in your newsfeed.

What happens when your fundraiser ends?

After your birthday fundraiser ends, Facebook said the money will be sent to the nonprofit via a payout at the beginning of each month.