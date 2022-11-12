KIRCHSCHLAG IN DER BUCKLIGEN WELT, Austria (AP) — Nine people were injured Saturday in a hot air balloon crash on the eastern edge of the Alps in Austria.

Sonja Kellner of the Lower Austrian Red Cross told news agency APA that two of the passengers were seriously injured in the crash in the Bucklige Welt region, an area named for its hilly landscape.

They were found with two other slightly injured passengers at Untereck, while the other five passengers were found with minor injuries near Stang, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) away.

The cause of the crash was unclear.

The two seriously injured passengers were taken by helicopter to local hospitals.