DENVER (KDVR) — A couple with ties to Colorado is still overseas after their trip to Israel took an unexpected turn with a breakout of war.

Anne and Randy Vrabel said they were in Nazareth with their church group at the time of the Hamas attack.

“They told us there had been an attack and that Israel was at war and they didn’t know what was going to happen, so they thought the Dead Sea would be a good place to go to,” Anne said.

Anne said they traveled by bus to the Dead Sea, first crossing through the West Bank.

“While we were there, refugees were coming in to stay there, refugees from the Gaza Strip that were affected by the violence,” Randy said.

Once they reached the border to cross into Jordan, the two said they weren’t sure they were going to get through.

“It took us four and a half hours, and we finally got through and found out they closed it shortly after we got through, and it hasn’t opened since,” Anne said. “There were some tears and it was scary, but I can’t say that we’ve ever felt unsafe here.”

Anne and Randy said their tour guide in Israel made sure they all crossed over safely.

“Our tour director in Israel was fantastic,” Anne said. “He just stuck with us and made sure we got through. It was very comforting to have him there.”

The two said it was an eye-opening experience and they are thankful to be safe.

“There’s a lot of trouble and conflict and divisiveness in the U.S., but we don’t live under constant fear and threat of attack. And here, it’s just a reality of life,” Anne said.

“It’ll be nice to be home,” Randy said.

The Vrabels fly back to the U.S. on Sunday and said in the meantime, they are going to make the best out of their time in Jordan.