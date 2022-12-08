DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday gift-giving season is here, and Amazon is helping you give back to those drivers who are dropping off the precious cargo at your front door.

On Wednesday, Amazon announced the “Alexa, thank my driver” campaign. The program allows you to say thanks to your delivery driver with a $5 gift at no cost to you.

How does it work?

Here is how it works, according to Amazon.

“You can say “Alexa, thank my driver” or “Alexa, tell my driver thank you” using your Echo device or Alexa on the Alexa App and Amazon App on your smartphone to thank your driver for the most recent delivery made in the last 14 days,” Amazon announced.

If you want to try it out, Amazon said you need to have an Echo device, the Amazon App, or the Alexa App on your smartphone to access the feature.

Once you say “Alexa, thank my driver,” Alex will respond with, “Glad you enjoyed your most recent delivery. Since you shared your appreciation with your driver, as a special thanks this holiday season, your driver will receive an extra $5 at no cost to you. This promotion is for a limited time only.”

Amazon said that after one million “thank yous” are received, the $5 promotion will end.