GREENBELT, Maryland (KDVR) — Earlier this week President Joe Biden released one of the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope. On Tuesday morning, NASA released the full set of Webb’s first full-color images and data.

The photos were shared from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Here’s a look at the pictures from NASA:

Cosmic cliffs & a sea of stars. (NASA)

Stephen’s Quintet, released on Tuesday during NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (Credit: NASA)

The telescope shows a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light. (NASA)

This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI via AP)

Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

NASA said the Webb Telescope is the world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope. It launched last December and reached its lookout point 1-million miles from Earth in January.