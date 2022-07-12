GREENBELT, Maryland (KDVR) — Earlier this week President Joe Biden released one of the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope. On Tuesday morning, NASA released the full set of Webb’s first full-color images and data.
The photos were shared from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.
Here’s a look at the pictures from NASA:
NASA said the Webb Telescope is the world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope. It launched last December and reached its lookout point 1-million miles from Earth in January.