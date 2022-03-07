DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas rose above $4 on Monday morning.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.06.

Here are the most expensive states for gas as of Monday morning at 8 a.m.:

California: $5.34 Hawaii: $4.69 Nevada: $4.59 Oregon: $4.51 Washington: $4.44 Alaska: $4.39 Illinois: $4.30 Connecticut: $4.28 New York: $4.26 Pennsylvania: $4.23

Each state with the highest average price per gallon also saw a significant week-to-week increase, according to AAA.

California: up $.51

up $.51 Hawaii: up $.15

up $.15 Nevada : up $.56

: up $.56 Oregon: up $.48

up $.48 Washington : $.44

: $.44 Alaska : up $.50

: up $.50 Illinois : up $.45

: up $.45 Connecticut: up $.56

up $.56 New York: up $.45

up $.45 Pennsylvania: up $.48

In Colorado, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.75.

The least expensive state for a gallon of gas is Missouri at $3.62 per gallon, according to AAA.