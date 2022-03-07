DENVER (KDVR) — The national average for a gallon of gas rose above $4 on Monday morning.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.06.

Here are the most expensive states for gas as of Monday morning at 8 a.m.:

  1. California: $5.34
  2. Hawaii: $4.69
  3. Nevada: $4.59
  4. Oregon: $4.51
  5. Washington: $4.44
  6. Alaska: $4.39
  7. Illinois: $4.30
  8. Connecticut: $4.28
  9. New York: $4.26
  10. Pennsylvania: $4.23
State Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel 
California$5.343$5.506$5.645$5.692
Hawaii$4.699$4.890$5.161$4.941
Nevada$4.590$4.766$4.973$4.767
Oregon$4.512$4.651$4.862$4.809
Washington$4.449$4.598$4.785$4.747
Alaska$4.395$4.505$4.721$4.436
Illinois$4.304$4.610$5.000$4.479
Connecticut$4.283$4.490$4.724$4.787
New York$4.261$4.496$4.744$4.854
Pennsylvania$4.238$4.503$4.784$5.000
Credit: AAA

Each state with the highest average price per gallon also saw a significant week-to-week increase, according to AAA.

  • California: up $.51
  • Hawaii: up $.15
  • Nevada: up $.56
  • Oregon: up $.48
  • Washington: $.44
  • Alaska: up $.50
  • Illinois: up $.45
  • Connecticut: up $.56
  • New York: up $.45
  • Pennsylvania: up $.48

In Colorado, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.75.

The least expensive state for a gallon of gas is Missouri at $3.62 per gallon, according to AAA.