DENVER (KDVR) — Gerber announced the winner of its annual Gerber Baby photo search, and the 2023 winner is a 10-month-old from Colorado.

Madison “Maddie” Mendoza is the winner of the 13th annual Gerber photo search. Gerber said Maddie, along with her parents, captured the attention of the judges with a throwback submission that included a photo of Maddie and her mom at that same age.

The 2023 Gerber Baby comes from Colorado after submitting a throwback photo. On the left is Maddie, the 2023 winner, and on the right is Maddie’s mom when she was her age. (Gerber)

“The throwback submission of Maddie and her mom brought a smile to the judges’ faces and perfectly captured the spirit of this year’s program. We’re excited to partner with Maddie and her family throughout the next year to highlight the full-circle journey from baby to parent,” said Tarun Malkani, Gerber president and CEO.

According to Maddie’s parents, she is 10 months old and came into the world with a full head of hair. She enjoys baby music classes, swim lessons, hiking with her mom and dad, and exploring new food.

Not only did Maddie capture the heart of the judges at Gerber, but her parents’ love story filled them with joy.

According to Gerber, Maddie’s parents were high school sweethearts, and have been together for 22 years. Maddie’s dad Jun is a U.S. Air Force Academy grad and serves as a lieutenant colonel physician in the Air Force. Maddie’s mom works as a dentist.

The couple say they’re hoping Maddie will embrace their love of worldly cultures.

“Being a rainbow baby, Maddie has brought us immeasurable joy with every milestone, snuggle and moment spent with her enriching our lives and making every day more meaningful and beautiful,” said Crystal Mendoza, Maddie’s mom. “We look forward to witnessing her grow into a kind, compassionate, strong, independent and worldly individual as we hope to be stationed overseas again to teach Maddie about all the different parts of the world.”

Both of Maddie’s parents come from first-generation families from the Philippines.

“Gerber has always believed in the magic of babies, and Maddie’s story, filled with love, resilience, and adventure, embodies the spirit of generations of Gerber babies,” Malkani said.