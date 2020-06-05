Watch: President Trump provides update on May jobs report

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of White House in Washington, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Trump was returning from nearby Camp David, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The US unemployment rate surprisingly fell to 13.3% in May, as the economy gained 2.5 million jobs.

The labor market rebounded from April’s drastic losses, when a revised 20.7 million jobs vanished. The unemployment rate last month soared to 14.7% as businesses shut during the coronavirus lockdown.

President Trump announced on Twitter that he will be carrying a live press conference to provide an update on the May jobs report.

I will be doing a News Conference at 10:00 A.M. on the Jobs Numbers! White House. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020