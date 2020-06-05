Watch: President Trump provides update on May jobs report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The US unemployment rate surprisingly fell to 13.3% in May, as the economy gained 2.5 million jobs.
The labor market rebounded from April’s drastic losses, when a revised 20.7 million jobs vanished. The unemployment rate last month soared to 14.7% as businesses shut during the coronavirus lockdown.
