WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall

National

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Cajun Navy has shared video from Orange Beach as the eyewall passes through the area. You can see overturned boats and debris in the road.

LATEST STORIES

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories