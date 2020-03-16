Mayor de Blasio limits restaurants, bars to take-out and delivery and closes venues in New York City

NEW YORK (KDVR) — Mayor de Blasio said that on Monday he will sign an Executive order that will limit restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery.

Additionally, nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues will close.

This order will go into effect Tuesday, March 17 at 9 a.m.

“This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality,” Mayor de Blasio says.

Mayor de Blasio says that since the virus can spread through close interactions, limiting close encounters will stop the spread of COVID-19.