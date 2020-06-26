Man intentionally riled pitbull to attack others, then killed dog when it turned on him, police say

ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) – An Iowa man is in jail after he intentionally riled a pitbull at a party, trying to get it to attack someone, then stabbed it to death when it turned on him, police say.

Juan Moreno Martinez, 33, was arrested Thursday and is charged with assault causing bodily injury, animal neglect-death, two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and trespass. All of the charges are felonies.

The incident happened at an apartment building in Ankeny, Iowa, early on the morning of June 6, according to a criminal complaint.

Sgt. Corey Schneden, with the Ankeny Police Department, said Moreno Martinez attended a gathering of friends at the building and was trying to incite a fight between people there.

He went and got a friend’s dog, a Cane Corso pitbull, and was intentionally “agitating the dog, knowing it’s[sic] past behavior when worked into a frenzy, in an attempt to intimidate the victim,” according to the complaint.

A woman stepped into the middle of the confrontation and tried to break it up, but the dog attacked her. Police said her arm was significantly injured after the dog’s jaws had to be pried from it.

The dog then attacked Moreno Martinez, who was bitten on his leg and arm before he killed the dog by stabbing it in the head and neck several times, police said.

Moreno Martinez is also being held on probation violations.