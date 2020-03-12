Events cancelled, altered and postponed that may affect Coloradans

CHICAGO (WGN) — Chicago's downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade, the South Side Irish Parade, the Northwest Side St. Patrick's Day Parade, and the dyeing of the Chicago River have been postponed as a precautionary measure to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The announcement was made during a press conference at Chicago's OEMC on Wednesday morning, held by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Governor JB Pritzker and local health officials.