Events cancelled, altered and postponed that may affect Coloradans

DENVER (KDVR) — Over the last few weeks, events across the state, country and world have been altered, postponed or canceled. We have compiled a list of those events:

LOCAL:

The 2020 USASA National Championships at Copper Mountain – Cancelled

Crossroads volleyball tournament in Denver – Cancelled

Olde Town Arvada St. Patrick’s Day Festival – Cancelled

Denver’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade – Cancelled

Keggs and Eggs in Denver – Cancelled

NATIONAL:

Chicago’s St Patrick’s Day Parade – Cancelled

NBA – Season suspended

MLS – Season suspended for 30 days

Big Ten and SEC basketball tournaments – Cancelled

Pac-12 sport competitions & Pac-12 championship events – Cancelled

ACC Tournament – Cancelled

SXSW – Cancelled

Coachella – Postponed

NHL – Season paused

