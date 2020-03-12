Events cancelled, altered and postponed that may affect Coloradans

DENVER (KDVR) — Over the last few weeks, events across the state, country and world have been altered, postponed or canceled. We have compiled a list of those events:
LOCAL:
The 2020 USASA National Championships at Copper Mountain – Cancelled
Crossroads volleyball tournament in Denver – Cancelled
Olde Town Arvada St. Patrick’s Day Festival – Cancelled
Denver’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade – Cancelled
Keggs and Eggs in Denver – Cancelled
NATIONAL:
Chicago’s St Patrick’s Day Parade – Cancelled
NBA – Season suspended
MLS – Season suspended for 30 days
Big Ten and SEC basketball tournaments – Cancelled
Pac-12 sport competitions & Pac-12 championship events – Cancelled
ACC Tournament – Cancelled
SXSW – Cancelled
Coachella – Postponed
NHL – Season paused