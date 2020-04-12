Correctional facility inmates in Hawaii sewing masks by the thousands

Waipahu (KITV) — In an effort to prevent COVID-19 from further spread, inmates from the Waiawa Correctional Facility began sewing thousands of cloth face masks.

Hawaii Correctional Industries (HCI) provided supplies for the inmates to sew for Public Safety Department staff, inmates and other agencies.

By April 30, HCI plans to produce a minimum of 1,500 masks a day. The total order for the department is currently 14,000 masks.

The plan is to provide everyone in the department’s corrections, law enforcement and administrative divisions has at least two cloth masks each.

On top of the personal protective gear already on-hand within our Divisions, we wanted to make sure everyone has a couple washable, reusable cloth masks. We don’t have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our facilities and we are making every effort to keep it that way,” says Nolan Espinda, Department of Public Safety Director. “We also wanted to provide our PSD staff with this extra layer of protection that they can use while working out in the community and as they go about their daily lives.”

Officials say the program keeps inmates busy, teaches them a new skill, and gives them a meaningful way to contribute to society.

“This was a great opportunity to give the inmates something productive to do and keep them from becoming idle. These guys were eager to play a part in helping our community by volunteering their time. In the short time the Kulani sewing program has been in production, they’ve made over 600 masks and counting,” says KCF Warden Wanda Craig.

The facility is still in need of the following materials:

sewing machines sewing machine needles new fabric by the yard (100% cotton or any poly cotton fabric) plastic tables irons w/ small tabletop ironing boards fabric scissors thread – all colors Inmates in the program say they want to sew masks for both keiki and kupuna.

“This is our opportunity to give back. We have children, grandkids, nieces and nephews. I thought about my keiki. I thought about their safety and what they are going through right now out there. It’s definitely a privilege for us to take on a project like this,” says Benjamin Zablan.

To donate equipment and/or sewing supplies, you’re asked to contact Hawaii Correctional Industries at 808-677-6638 or email psd.hawaiici@hawaii.gov.

