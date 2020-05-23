As public pools remain closed, residents flock to buy their own

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) — The coronavirus pandemic is casting a dark cloud over prime pool season this summer and, as more public pool closures are being announced, families are looking for other options to cool off and have fun.

At businesses that sell pools like Family Leisure in Olathe, sales have skyrocketed.

Despite more than 38 million Americans filing for unemployment across the country, some are still finding cash to buy swimming pools.

Family Leisure President Dennis White said they’ve seen a surge of interest from homeowners looking to create their own backyard oasis.

“Most people are staying home and vacationing at home, not doing the trips they’d normally do,” he said, “but they still want to provide their family with some entertainment fun.”

“Really it’s more about people staying home and having fun with their families,” he said, “and staying close together, especially in today’s times.”

Family Leisure said they’ve done more sales of above-ground pools in the past four weeks then they’ve done in whole summers in the past. While they’ve been able to keep up with the demand, installation times are taking a little longer these days.

“Typically, in a normal summer, we’d be looking at a three-week turnaround,” White said. “Right now, we’re probably about six weeks out.”

Other pool businesses that specialize in repairing and servicing pools are taking a dip in sales as the coronavirus keeps public pools and apartment pools closed, though.

“Biggest part of our business right now was apartment complexes, management companies, semi-commercial,” said Lou Ferlo with Pool and Patio. “Not large municipal pools, but more apartments and things like that. And, that’s what’s not opening now. So, that’s where sales have changed.”

Meanwhile, White said that not only are they selling through pools, but also patio furniture and playsets.

They’ve even sold completely out of trampolines. Some people drove from Illinois and Nebraska just to pick them up.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.