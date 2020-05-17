A night for grads! LeBron James, Barack Obama and others celebrate the class of 2020

(CNN) — It’s your night, class of 2020.

Celebrities, activists and athletes are honoring millions of students who cannot attend their graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus crisis.

“Anything is possible, and now is your time to start and create your own special story in the world. I’m telling you there is nothing you cannot do if you put your heart and mind and all that you have learned into it,” Hollywood actor Gal Gadot told graduates during CNN’s special “Class of 2020: In This Together”on Saturday.

During the hourlong special, Gadot ,along with MLB star-turned-sports broadcaster Alex Rodriguez, actress and comedian Amy Schumer and others tried to motivate graduates and encourage them to not be afraid in the current crisis.

“It’s a strange time for all of us. But we will get through it. I know it’s hard now, but this is certainly a year you will never forget,” Rodriguez said. “And your education and degree will take you places and help you succeed as the world gets back on its feet.”

Mark Foster, the lead singer of Foster the People, not only performed a song he wrote during quarantine but gave a special shout-out to his own brother who’s graduating high school.

The CNN special is just the first of two massive virtual graduation events on Saturday.

Former President Barack Obama will deliver a commencement speech and more personalities will join the celebration during “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” hosted by The LeBron James Family Foundation, The Entertainment Industry Foundation and XQ Institute.

“Graduating is a big achievement no matter what, but with all that the Class of 2020 has dealt with to get across the finish line, I think they’ve earned a little celebration,” Obama tweeted earlier on Saturday.

The usual stage walks and cap tosses have been put on hold, but NBA star LeBron James said graduates and their families are up for a memorable night.

“Tonight is going to be extremely special! Big S/O to all of class of 2020! Love you guys,” James tweeted ahead of the event.

Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, H.E.R., Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams, Lena Waithe and Megan Rapinoe are all slated to make appearances during the second event — something that may not have been possible in a typical graduation.

“These students have worked incredibly hard for this, and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized,” James said in a statement earlier this month. “While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it.”

