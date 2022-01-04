National Western Stock Show parade canceled

DENVER (KDVR) — Poor weather conditions in the forecast have caused the cancellation of the National Western Stock Show parade on Thursday.

The parade was scheduled at noon in downtown Denver to kick off the show, but officials feel it best to cancel due to potentially dangerous low temperatures. The Stock Show Fair at McGregor Square has also been canceled.

“After meeting with weather professionals, veterinarians, livestock and horse experts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday.

“The forecast calls for snow Wednesday evening and continuing through the night. The larger problems are the single-digit temperatures and high winds making for icy conditions. Due to the risk for the parade entries traveling to Denver in high-profile vehicles hauling animals and hitches, as well as the risk for the animals along the parade route, the decision has been made to cancel.” Stock Show President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Andrews said.

The 16-day show begins on Saturday and hosts several events including a regular-season professional rodeo, horse shows, and Colorado’s largest western trade show.