National Western Complex hosting Colorado Kennel Club Dog Show this weekend

DENVER -- The National Western Complex is hosting the Colorado Kennel Club Dog Show this weekend.

The show started on Thursday and continues through Sunday.

In addition to traditional dog show events in which the animals are judged for appearance, there are plenty of other activities to watch.

For example, in the event called "dock dogs," they jump from a platform into water to achieve a score.

There's also "rat patrol," in which dogs sniff out living rats hidden in the hay.

There are also agility trials in which dogs of all kinds go through an obstacle course.

"These events actually show the natural ability of all of these dogs," said Steve Cowell, Colorado Kennel Club spokesman.

The show costs $5. Children 12 and under are free. Parking at the National Western Complex costs $10.