National Waffle Day and ways to celebrate this tasty breakfast treat

On August 24, 1869, Cornelius Swarthout was the first person to patent the waffle iron, making waffles more readily available. Donn Paul with Julian’s Recipe team shares how you can celebrate at home.

Julian’s Recipe Wafel Ice Cream Sandwich

Ingredients:

– 2 Julian’s Wafels of choice

– 1 cup ice cream

– If preferred: Peanut Butter, Marshmallow Fluff, Preserves

Directions

1. If using peanut butter, marshmallow fluff or preserves, use a knife to spread onto one side of both wafels.

2. Place the ice cream on top of one of the waffles, trying to keep it even. Place other waffle on top of ice cream.

3. If using a garnish, roll sides of sandwich with ice cream exposed into the garnish. Serve.