DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving is always one of the biggest travel weeks of the year. Along with busy airports and roads, the weather might play a factor in holiday travel this year.

A storm system sitting off the coast of Washington on Tuesday night will bring precipitation and a big cooldown to many parts of the country over the next few days.

The Futurecast below is paused at noon on Wednesday. It shows the storm system pushing into parts of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, bringing snowfall and cold temperatures.

Rainfall will begin to develop in parts of Texas, Florida and the Gulf of Mexico.

High temperatures will be fairly mild across the country on Wednesday with the exception of the northern Rockies, where the cold front will drop highs into the 30s and 40s.

Thursday will become more active across the south. There will be chances for rain from Texas to Chicago.

The snow chance in the Northern Rockies will shift south into Colorado, bringing a chance for showers to the mountains and the Front Range.

Thursday’s high temperatures will be much cooler for the Rocky Mountain states and parts of the upper Midwest. The map below shows where the cold front will be Thursday afternoon.

The southeast U.S. will stay warm for Thanksgiving Day as rain approaches from the west.