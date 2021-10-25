National Teachers of the Year are celebrate in Washington DC

Educators from all 50 states were honored in Washington DC during the White House National Teacher of the Year ceremony.

A group of 100 teachers were honored by the President and the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House. This year the ceremony recognized the 2020 and the 2021 winners since it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Gerardo Munoz and Hilary Wimmer represented Colorado’s Teachers of the Year at our nation’s capitol. Munoz and Wimmer share their insights on the importance of teachers during this turbulent times for children.