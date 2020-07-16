National Suicide Prevention Lifeline approved by FCC

DENVER (KDVR) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved a nationwide number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988, on Thursday.

“For those experiencing a behavioral health crisis, timely care can save lives,” said Robert Werthwein, director of Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health. “Using an easy-to-remember number like 988 has the potential to improve access and increase calls. “

The new number is not operational yet, Coloradans can continue to receive 24/7 support from Colorado Crisis Services by calling 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or texting TALK to 38255.

The FCC will require telephone and internet companies to transfer calls to 988 to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline within the next two years.

Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners staffs the Colorado Crisis Services hotline, which has seen a 30% increase in volume since March.