National Sports Center for the Disable kicks off their summer program

The National Sports Center for the Disabled is a leading provider of adaptive outdoor recreation experiences committed to helping individuals with disabilities, their caregivers and the broader community rethink ability. Through the power of adaptive innovation, recreation and Colorado’s great outdoors, they are transforming lives, families and communities and creating a world that celebrates each person’s abilities.

This summer NSCD is excited to kick off their summer program which offers a variety of activities from day and overnight camps to their therapeutic horseback riding program.

On Wednesday, June 23 NSCD will be hosting a virtual Happy Hour & Awards from 4:30 – 6 p.m. Since it’s a happy hour, they’ll kick off the event by making a cocktail/mocktail with the guests. The event raises awareness for the National Sports Center for the Disabled’s adaptive outdoor recreation and competition program while honoring those who help make a difference in their adaptive sports community. This event is free. Those wishing to make a donation to support the NSCD can give a gift online during registration or at the live event. If you cannot attend, please consider giving a gift to support our adaptive recreation programs at nscd.org.