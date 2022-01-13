National School Choice Week spotlighting education options for kids

As school disruptions hit national headlines, again, it’s a reminder that families must have options for learning. Every family has different, changing needs: A survey we wrapped up last week found that 52% of parents say they considered finding a new or different school for their child in just this past year.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit, charitable effort, School Choice Week focus equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options.

Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. We are nonpolitical and nonpartisan, and we do not advocate for legislation.

National School Choice Week is January 23-29, 2022.