Today is National Mac & Cheese Day, but Noodles & CO is extending this great day to a week long celebration.

In honor of National Mac & Cheese Day, Noodles is adding to its mac lineup with Ham & Gruyere, featuring creamy, rich Gruyere cheese topped with Black Forest Ham, green onions and toasted-to-perfection breadcrumbs! Guests looking for a lighter or gluten-friendly option can remove the toasted breadcrumbs and swap traditional elbow noodles with nutritious Zoodles or the gluten-friendly pipette shell.