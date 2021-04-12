National grilled cheese day for all cheese lovers

Today is National Grilled Cheese Day, but for some dairy is not possible. However, Good Planet Food is a delicious alternative to dairy cheese.

Shana Sutton, food and lifestyle blogger shares some of her favorite recipe using this plant-based cheese.

Tempeh Parmesan Sandwich using GOOD PLANeT Shredded Parmesan Cheese

2 slices of sourdough bread (or bread of choice)

2 tablespoons marinara or pizza sauce

2 pieces of sauteed tempeh (about half a pack of tempeh)

2 tablespoons of GOOD PLANeT Shredded Parmesan Cheese

For olive oil spread:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

a sprinkling of fresh chopped basil

Take a pack of tempeh and slice in half length-wise, then cut in half. (You’ll now have 4 rectangular pieces. Put 2 aside for another sandwich.) Sautee with olive oil until golden brown for about 5 minutes. Flip the tempeh half-way through so it cooks evenly. Take your bottom piece of bread and spread 1 tablespoon of marinara or pizza sauce. Lay the tempeh on top then sprinkle with the GOOD PLANeT Parmesan cheese. Spread another tablespoon of marinara or pizza sauce on the top layer of bread and close the sandwich. Finally, mix the olive oil mixture well and brush on both outer sides of the sandwich and cook on a skillet or panini press for about 5 minutes or until golden brown. Enjoy!