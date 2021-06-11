National Geographic launches “Family Challenge” to keep kids entertained and educated this summer

Looking for a fun way to keep your kids entertained, active, and learning all summer?

Today, National Geographic launched the Planet Possible Family Challenge, an eight-week series that is set to inspire families to get outside and explore the amazing biodiversity of microhabitats and then empower children to take steps to protect them!

Each challenge featured in the program will be composed of three parts:

MAKE IT! A step-by-step DIY for a tool or craft that will help kids explore the microhabitat TRY IT! Prompts or activities to encourage kids to explore and learn about biodiversity, using the Make It! craft SAVE IT! Kid-friendly tips on protecting the microhabitat

The series runs until the end of July, offering parents the perfect solution to keeping kids entertained, inspired, and educated as the school year comes to a close!