The Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver proudly presents National Geographic Live: Secrets of the Whales with Brian Skerry on April 5 at 7:30pm at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall.

Brian Skerry is a photojournalist specializing in marine wildlife and underwater environments. Since 1998, he has been a contributing photographer for National Geographic Magazine, covering a wide range of subjects from the harp seal’s struggle to survive in frozen waters to the alarming decrease in the world’s fisheries to dolphin intelligence—all cover stories.

Skerry has spent nearly four decades exploring and documenting the world’s oceans. For his latest project, he turns his lens to one of the world’s most beloved animals to illuminate groundbreaking new insights into their lives and culture. Skerry spent more than two years in 24 locations around the world capturing remarkable images and video for a landmark National Geographic book, magazine story, and television series, Secrets of the Whales.

Additional information, including individual show descriptions and ticket prices can be found at newmancenterpresents.com.