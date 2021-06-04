National CPR and AED Awareness Week

June 1-7 is CPR Week and the American Heart Association is hoping to everyone will take the time to learn the importance of CPR and how it can save lives.

Now more than ever learning CPR is so important. About 70% of cardiac arrests happen outside a hospital and very likely at home with someone you love. A few things to note:

When a person has a cardiac arrest, the chance of survival goes down by 10% for every minute without CPR, so every second counts.

CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

Learning how to provide Hands-Only CPR involves just 2 easy steps.

Performing Hands-Only CPR on someone who has a cardiac arrest does not increase your risk of transmission of coronavirus

With the beginning of summer upon us, emergencies can happen. For families, it’s especially important to note that while Hands-Only CPR is an appropriate technique for adults, breaths are still important for infants and children.