Let’s celebrate National Coffee Day! Lisette Gavina Lopez a 4th generation coffee roaster with Don Francisco’s shares with us some Coffee 101 from seed to cup, including how to store your coffee, the importance of recycling, the difference between cold brew and iced coffee.

Here’s a fun recipe to kick off the fall, and the different brewing methods available today.

Don Francisco’s Coffee Pumpkin Spice – Infused Coffee and Cream. Makes 2 servings

2 tbsp Don Francisco’s® Pumpkin Spice Coffee

1.5 cups Half-And-Half

2 Tbsp. Pumpkin Puree

2 Tbsp. Maple Syrup

1 tsp. Ground Ginger

2 Cinnamon Sticks

1 tsp Cloves

Brew Don Francisco Pumpkin Spiced Ground Coffee.

Pour Half-And-Half to sauce pot on medium heat, add Pumpkin Puree, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Pie Spice, Ground Ginger, Cinnamon, Cloves and Star of Anise. Whisk Ingredients. Remove Pot from Stove and strain sauce.

Pour Brewed Don Francisco’s Pumpkin Spice Coffee into 2 Glasses and add hot cream mixture to brewed coffee.

Top with Whipped Cream and garnish with cinnamon.