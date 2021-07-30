National Cheesecake Day with the Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is commemorating National Cheesecake Day by donating $1 to Feeding America for every slice of their more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake sold on Friday, July 30th.

On National Cheesecake Day, The Cheesecake Factory is also introducing our new Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake. It’s Coconut Cheesecake, Vanilla Custard and a Layer of Chocolate all on a Coconut Macaroon Crust. And for every slice sold starting July 31st for a full year, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to our local Feeding America food bank.