September is National Breakfast Month. It’s a meal we all struggle with. Whether you’re wrangling kids for virtual school, pushing kids out the door or just trying to eat better yourself, breakfast is an important meal! Adding protein at breakfast can help you eat fewer calories throughout the day, because it leaves you feeling satisfied. And for kids- it’s just the fuel they need for their brains to fire for learning. And it doesn’t have to be packed with carbs!



Amy Lacey is the author of Cali’flour Kitchen cookbook and founder of Cali’flour Foods and she shares how we can all sneak a little veggies in our breakfast.



