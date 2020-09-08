To kick off National Breakfast Month, Lifestyle Expert Heather Smith has some unique breakfast items.

For a sweet & spicy kick — a unique spin on these breakfast condiment staples! Bushwick Kitchen has the most incredible infusions of maple syrup and sriracha. They are made with hand-picked, flavor-packing ingredients to inspire cooks of all stages — these will turn your ordinary breakfast — extraordinary!

Almost everyone loves an english muffin, toast, a bagel in the morning,One of the biggest breakfast busts in Colorado is the dry air making these favorites go stale too quick.I have Canyon Bakehouse’s new English Muffins in Stay-Fresh packaging! They are sealed air tight so they stay-fresh on your counter or in a pantry for up to 90 days (unless you open them..then you need to chow down within five days like any bread).

Many of us have flash backs to those sugary cartoon character gummy vitamins! I am pretty sure they really were candy. There is a brand new gummy now and this is something adults and kids can take and know by Wedderspoon — made with Manuka honey and have benefits like: And they 100% RDI of Vitamin C, probiotics to help support a healthy immune and digestive system. And are made without cane sugar, corn syrup, glucose or artificial sweeteners.

To elevate your breakfast routine, and a super swap for sugary juices.Suja’s new Elevated Nutrients line are organic cold-pressed juices; and their Functional Shots if you’re looking for some on-the-go immunity and digestive support.