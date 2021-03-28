NASCAR postpones Cup, Truck Series races to Monday due to heavy rain

Water floods the vendor area as races for both the Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series auto race were postponed due to inclement weather at Bristol Motor Speedway, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (KDVR) – Heavy rain and safety concerns in Tennessee forced NASCAR officials to postpone the inaugural Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Manor Speedway.

The race is rescheduled for Monday.

The 250-lap feature, initially slated for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on Sunday afternoon will now move to Monday at 4 p.m. ET on FOX with coverage also on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The announcement follows the cancellation of the majority of Saturday night’s activities in which both the Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series fields were to set their lineups by qualifying races, followed by the Truck Series feature race. The Truck Series race, in which several Cup stars are entered, was initially rescheduled to 9 p.m. ET on Sunday night. It will now be run Monday at noon ET on FS1 with coverage also on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Both series set the starting lineups according to the inclement weather policies in the NASCAR Rule Book. Kyle Larson will start from the pole position in the Cup Series event, but he is expected to drop to the rear after changing his engine following Friday’s final practice. John Hunter Nemechek is set to start first in the Camping World Trucks.z

The Cup Series hasn’t raced on dirt since 1970, when Richard Petty beat runner-up Neil Castles by two laps at North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.