NASA tests out a new way to “talk” in space on Sunday

LCRD will use laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. (Credit: NASA)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (KDVR) — A Laser Communications Relay Demonstration will be launched into orbit on Sunday morning, providing NASA a chance to test out a new way to communicate in space.

Space exploration has relied on radio frequency communications to send data to and from a spacecraft. The new technology is expected to revolutionize how future missions in space “talk” to NASA on earth.

LCRD is the next step in developing a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars. The optical communications system uses infrared lasers to send data to and from space.

The new technology will enable more data to be sent back to earth, allowing the equivalent of high definition footage to be sent back to Earth during NASA’s Artemis missions to the moon.