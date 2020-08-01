NASA confirms SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown near Florida coast

by: WKRG Staff

PENSACOLA, Flo. (WKRG) — NASA confirmed on their blog that SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday.

Weather conditions, according to NASA, are a “Go” but Hurricane Isaias will still be monitored and evaluate any impact the storm may have on the splashdown site.

SpaceX will monitor weather conditions until 2 1/2 hours before scheduled undocking when the they will proceed with departure. Splashdown is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. local time.

Live coverage will begin at 4:15 p.m. (2:15 p.m. Mountain Time) here.

Click here to read the 10 things you need to know from NASA on this historic splashdown.

