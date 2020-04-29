‘My dad was my everything’: Local family mourns father who died from COVID-19 after initially testing negative

DENVER (KDVR) — As state health officials say they are seeing a plateau in the number of new COVID-19 cases, one Denver family is dealing with the shock of losing their father to coronavirus.

When John Sanchez was first tested with a nasal swab for COVID-19, his results came back negative, but days later he died. His family says his autopsy showed he was in fact positive for coronavirus. Now they question the accuracy of some of the tests.

With horns blaring, dozens of cars lined Durango Street on Sunday to honor the life of 49-year-old John Sanchez.

“It was just overwhelming. It just really touched my heart,” John’s mother, Eleanor Tafoia said.

The fun-loving, adventurous man who enjoyed escaping to Las Vegas as often as possible, passed away from COVID-19 last Thursday.

“My dad was like a hero to me,” John’s son, Evan Sanchez said.

“My dad was my everything. He was the best father, grandfather, son, friend, everything. He was a rare soul,” John’s daughter, Kayla Guerra said. Kayla and her two siblings had already lost their mother just six months ago.

Hand-written messages cling to the side of JD’s Neighborhood Bar in northwest Denver where Sanchez worked as a bouncer. His cousin and friend reflected on his favorite saying.

“’You know my style, anything to make you smile.’ That was just John,” said Christina Mares.

Sanchez was also a dedicated food distributor for the last 30 years. His family says he had no underlying health issues they were aware of.

“This all took place really quickly. He started showing symptoms on a Sunday, and then less than a week later, it took his life,” Guerra said.

Guerra said her father went into AFC Urgent Care in Denver’s Highlands neighborhood. She said he was tested for influenza and COVID-19 with a nasal swab. Both tests came back negative. He shared the news with his family, but suddenly stopped communicating.

“Unfortunately, he ended up passing at home. His post-mortem test came back positive,” Guerra said. “I don’t want to go back and think about the ‘what ifs.'”

As the Sanchez family tries to comprehend this sudden loss, they plan to live stream John’s memorial services. Colorado has a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people, so they cannot have a funeral.

They want others to continue to practice social distancing.

“Do whatever it takes to keep yourself and your family safe, quarantine, just take it serious because this could happen to anyone,” Guerra said.

Guerra said her family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community. They’ve created a GoFundMe page.