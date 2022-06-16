We are in the heart of summer grilling season and there are few keys to taking your grilling to the next level. Jennifer Sloan shares the must-have essentials for mastering the grill this summer.

The most important essential you need is a great grill. The Denver area Christy Sports stores carry a great selection of quality grills that hold up year round in Colorado’s weather. Saber is a brand not everyone knows – but should! This is a three burner gas grill with a patented Infrared cooking system for completely even cooking. Sleek design doesn’t take up much space, but has this incredible system with the Infrared and special grates that vaporizes all of those greasy drippings, makes clean-up a breeze and adds this incredible natural smoke flavor. Get it locally at Christy Sports where you don’t have to hunt down the aisles to get expert advice and they offer home delivery.

Saber also makes this incredible grilling system that has every essential we need! It has 11 pieces and includes a roasting pan, cutting board, steamer tray, 4 skewers with sliders, roast & rib rack, double pepper roaster, 2 veggie baskets. Find it at Christy Sports.



Teton Waters Ranch makes the best hot dogs, sausages and burgers. 100% grassfed beef which is the highest quality beef. Their products have only beef and spices and nothing else – no junk or fillers. So you can enjoy your hot dogs without the guilt! I found all of this at King Soopers. They’re also at Safeway and Whole Foods.

If you are a fair-weather griller, or you just don’t have the space for an outdoor grill or maybe it’s just not quite in your budget yet, this is the Hamilton Beach Indoor Searing Grill. The grill heats up to 450 degrees and has this unique hood that locks in the flavor. Perhaps the best part?! All of the parts can go directly in the dishwasher! So easy to clean. Find it on Amazon or hamiltonbeach.com.