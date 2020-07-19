Musicians boycott playing Fiddler’s Green due to Greenwood Village’s police resolution

Greenwood Village, Colo. (KDVR) — A petition titled #LiveMusicForBlackLivesMatter is circulating to musicians and fans to sign, calling for Greenwood Village to repeal Resolution 40-20 before they will play at Fiddler’s Green.

“Live performances at Fiddler’s Green are a major source of revenue for the city of Greenwood Village. Because the city council does not understand why it is imperative — from a civil rights and safety perspective — to abide by our statewide laws, we hope that they understand why it is also an economic imperative that we as artists and fans will now refuse to spend our money in Greenwood Village. “ #LiveMusicForBlackLivesMatter

According to the petition, the musicians listed as standing in solidarity with the petition are: Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats (Nathaniel Rateliff, Joseph Pope III, Mark Shusterman, Pat Meese, Luke Mossman, Andreas Wild, Jeff Dazey, Daniel Hardaway), Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites of the Lumineers, Flobots and Spirit of Grace.

“Unless Greenwood Village repeals Resolution 40-20, no one can be confident that the city is safe for all fans and performers. This is unacceptable, and we will protest until the safety and enjoyment of all performers and fans can be assured.” #LiveMusicForBlackLivesMatter

All concerst have been canceled for July and August at Fiddler’s Green due to COVID-19. Currently, large events are still banned in the state of Colorado.