Music festivals are back! Here’s what’s happening in 2021

DENVER (KDVR) -- If you’re like me, you’re fortunate enough to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and you’re thrilled to know you can finally take off that mask to go to many of your favorite stores and venues. (If you want a vaccine, go here for location info.) But then there’s that little part of you that may wonder if keeping the mask on just a bit longer is a better idea, since there’s always the concern that a mutation down the line could lead to a vaccine-out-smarting variant.

But another reason to not ditch the mask may be something many allergy sufferers know is already here: pollen.