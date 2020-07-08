Murder-suicide assumed in death investigation in Monument, authorities say

MONUMENT, Colo. (KDVR) — A male and female found dead at a location on Front Street on July 3 is being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:23 p.m. on July 3, Monument Police were dispatched to conduct a welfare check and found the two deceased at an address on Front Street.

Forty-year-old Michelle Johnson was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The suspect has been identified as 64-year-old Robert Johnson. Robert Johnson’s death has been ruled a suicide.

The official cause and manner of death for both individuals will be determined by the coroner’s office.

Monument Police Department have been working with the EPCSO Investigations Division. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our Tip Line at 719-520-6666.