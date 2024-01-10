DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday, first-degree murder charges were filed by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office against a 25-year-old accused of killing a 31-year-old on Jan. 5.

According to the office, Jose Valdez-Canas, 25, is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and abuse of a corpse, which are all felony charges.

The charges are in connection to the death of a 31-year-old male victim who has not been identified.

Valdez-Canas is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11 for a return filing of charges hearing. He is currently being held at the Adams County Detention Facility and is awaiting a bond amount.

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies were first called to a home in the 6900 block of Ruth Way in unincorporated Adams County at about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 for a wellness check.

At about 7:30 a.m., the office reported they were investigating a homicide.

A suspect was in custody on Jan. 5, and deputies reported the homicide appeared to stem from a family dispute inside the home.