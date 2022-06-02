UPDATE: The Pueblo Fire Department has announced the fire near Lake Minnequa is contained. Smoke is still visible on the south side of the fire. No structures were threatened. The fire burned approximately 20 acres.

UPDATE: There are no pre-evacuation orders at this time, according to Eric Knight with the Pueblo Fire Department.

UPDATE: Pueblo Police announced pre-evacuation orders are in place for the Lake Minnequa Neighborhood. Fire crews ask that no one flies any drones near the fire area, as it hinders fire fighting operations. A firefighting helicopter is currently dropping water on the fire.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Fire Department has confirmed several spot fires are burning south of Lake Minnequa, west of I-25.

Pueblo Rural Fire Department, West Park Fire Department, Emergency Services Bureau, and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office are responding. Winds have recently shifted so crews are unsure about the fire’s movement, and they are doing their best to get between the fire and nearby structures.

No estimate of acreage at this time, no road closures or evacuations at this time.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.