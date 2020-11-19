Multiple people arrested after investigation into prostitution ring at Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS– Multiple people have been arrested after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) conducted an investigation at the Travelodge by Wyndham Hotel in September.

During the investigation, CSPD learned that suspects were using rooms at the hotel to run a prostitution ring.

This investigation was initiated after CSPD received numerous reports of ongoing criminal activity, violent crimes, human trafficking, and narcotics violations occurring at this hotel, located at 2625 Ore Mill Road.

On November 17, 2020, CSPD executed multiple search and arrest warrants at the Travelodge Hotel. The following people were arrested in relation to this investigation:

Stephanie Milan, 48 years old, manager of Travelodge: arrested for human trafficking for sexual servitude and pimping.

Ronald Rutherford, 52 years old, maintenance staff at Travelodge: arrested for human trafficking for sexual servitude and pimping.

Edward Wayne Monroe, 40 years old, tenant of Travelodge: arrested for human trafficking for sexual servitude and pimping.

Felipe Salazar, 37 years old, tenant of the Travelodge; arrested for felony narcotics charges.

During the execution of these search warrants, eight other individuals were arrested for various offenses unrelated to the original investigation.

The investigation regarding the Travelodge is still ongoing, and CSPD requests anyone with information on the hotel, criminal activity, or persons named in this release to contact Lt. John Koch at 719-444-7506. Persons who wish to remain anonymous may call Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.