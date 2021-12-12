‘Multiple grass fires’ reported in north Colorado Springs amid Red Flag Warning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to multiple grass fires in the north part of the city.
UPDATE: CSFD has announced the bulk of fire has been knocked down. In addition, crews have an initial containment line established.
Heavy smoke is being reported in the area.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), one fire is near Woodmen while the other is near Interquest.
According to CSFD, the fires are off I-25. People are asked to avoid the area.
FOX21 is on the way to the scene and will provide updates.
The fires come just a few hours after CSFD reminded residents about Sunday’s Red Flag Warning. Gusty winds and low humidity contribute to a high fire danger.
“Drought and wind are an extremely bad combo,” CSFD wrote. “Please be fire safe and report smoke early. Dispose of cigarette butts properly!”
FOX21 Meteorologist Ashley Nanfria also took to social media Sunday morning to stress the increased fire danger.
“A Red Flag Warning has been issued today as winds pick up this afternoon,” she wrote. “Gusts could be up to 40 MPH or more at times.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.