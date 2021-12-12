‘Multiple grass fires’ reported in north Colorado Springs amid Red Flag Warning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to multiple grass fires in the north part of the city.

UPDATE: CSFD has announced the bulk of fire has been knocked down. In addition, crews have an initial containment line established.

Heavy smoke is being reported in the area.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), one fire is near Woodmen while the other is near Interquest.

CSFD and County fire resources are responding to reports of brushfires near I25. One near woodmen and one near interquest. Please do not call 911 about them. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 12, 2021

According to CSFD, the fires are off I-25. People are asked to avoid the area.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD responding to multiple grass fires off of I 25 in the north part of the city. Please avoid the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 12, 2021

FOX21 is on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

The fires come just a few hours after CSFD reminded residents about Sunday’s Red Flag Warning. Gusty winds and low humidity contribute to a high fire danger.

“Drought and wind are an extremely bad combo,” CSFD wrote. “Please be fire safe and report smoke early. Dispose of cigarette butts properly!”

#ColoradoSpringsFire RED FLAG WARNING. High fire danger today with a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity. Drought and wind are an extremely bad combo. Please be fire safe and report smoke early. Dispose of cigarette butts properly! — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 12, 2021

FOX21 Meteorologist Ashley Nanfria also took to social media Sunday morning to stress the increased fire danger.

“A Red Flag Warning has been issued today as winds pick up this afternoon,” she wrote. “Gusts could be up to 40 MPH or more at times.”

A Red Flag Warning has been issued today as winds pick up this afternoon. Gusts could be up to 40 MPH or more at times. #cowx @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/yGc7rWpAKg — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) December 12, 2021

