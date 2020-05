Police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

DENVER (KDVR) — Early Sunday morning, Denver Police reported a crash involving multiple vehicles and causing serious injuries at S. Broadway and Mississippi Avenue.

DPD said in a Tweet: “One of the drivers fled the scene on foot.” The accident caused road closures and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 720.913.STOP (7867).

#DPD #TRAFFIC Officers on scene at S Broadway and Mississippi Ave on a multi car crash with serious injuries. One of the drivers fled the scene on foot. Road closures in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/gqRknXOoH0 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 3, 2020