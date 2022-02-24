With inflation soaring, more college students are struggling with food insecurity. MSU Denver expands food pantry access as meal costs rise and the pandemic drags on.

The data show that 35% of MSU Denver students had low or very low levels of food security in the previous 30 days; 39% could not afford balanced meals; and 39% worried about running out of food before having money to buy more.

Last semester, Miguel Huerta with MSU Denver food pantry says the Roadrunner Food Pantry served about 800 individual students. With no direct funding coming from the University, the food pantry relies on individual donors and grants to stock its shelves.

The #RealCollege study found that 39% of students at two-year institutions and 29% of students at four-year institutions nationally experienced food insecurity.



MSU Denver has several businesses who support our student who are food insecure. We would like to thank them for their ongoing support and encourage others to join our effort.

People can help students using the Roadrunner Food Pantry via the MSU Denver Foundation. https://engage.msudenver.edu/giving/stl01