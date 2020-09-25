Mountain West Conference announces fall football season with 8 games will begin in October

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday that it will have a fall football season, with the first games kicking off in late October. In August, the conference decided to postpone fall sports indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shortened, eight-game schedule will begin the week of Oct. 24, according to the conference.
The Mountain West championship will be held on Dec. 19.
The season is subject to approval from state, county and local officials, the conference said.
Eleven colleges are part of the Mountain West Conference, including two in Colorado: Colorado State University and the U.S. Air Force Academy.
The conference said it will release more information on Friday.
Earlier Thursday, the Pac-12 Conference announced it will also have a fall football season.