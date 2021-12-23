Mountain snow continues Friday, Denver’s temperatures cool to 50s

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday’s afternoon temperatures have yet again hit the 60s on the Front Range. The mountains are a different story with scattered snow showers increasing Thursday night.

We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert through Christmas day for Colorado’s mountains, where there could be big travel impacts. Scattered snow showers will be in place into next week in the mountains and will be heavy at times.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued in the mountains from Thursday through Dec. 25.

Southern Colorado has a high wind warning in effect through Friday night. Wind gusts will reach 65-75 mph.

Parts of the mountains will see big totals by Christmas night. Three days in a row of snowfall will bring anywhere from 6-20 inches of accumulation.

Denver will cool to the 50s on Friday with a 20% chance for showers. Scattered rain and snow showers will fall on the Front Range Friday afternoon. Most of the lower elevations will miss out on seeing precipitation but areas that do see an isolated shower could see a light dusting of snow.

Christmas day looks dry on the Front Range with high temperatures in the 50s. The mountains will see snow showers through the weekend.

Next week will be dry on the Front Range through Thursday with temperatures cooling to the 30s and 40s.