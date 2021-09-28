Mountain passes to close for weather Tuesday night, Wednesday

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Several roads in Rocky Mountain National Park will be closed tonight for potential snow accumulation.

The park said Trail Ridge Road will be closed from Many Parks Curve to Colorado River Trailhead starting at 7:30 p.m.

Old Fall River Road will also be closing around the same time.

Trail Ridge Road closed last week for a day as well when there was snow on the park’s highest peaks.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is calling for up to six inches of snow in areas above 10,000 feet. Rain and thunderstorms are expected at lower elevations in the mountains.

Crews fighting the Ptarmigan Fire near Silverthorne are hoping this wet system will help them out, but worry that a shift in winds preceding it could cause the fire to spread rapidly.